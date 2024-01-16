Kurt Angle Believes TNA Is Identified By Having A Six-Sided Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his Kurt Angle Show, where he talked about a number of topics, including how TNA Wrestling is identified by having a six-sided ring and how he thought they should have continued having the one-of-a-kind concept.

Angle said, “TNA is identified by having a six-sided ring. That’s what makes a company different. And when they took that away, it just made it another wrestling company. You know, having those six sides, even though it’s not that much different, it makes a big difference when you’re talking about you’re promoting a match and you’re talking about the Six Sides of Steel or, the six sides in the ring and, and not four sides. It’s just that TNA had this reputation of being a wrestling show, and having the six sides made it different. And I thought that they should have continued to have that. It gave you that real fight feel like MMA. Yes, definitely.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.