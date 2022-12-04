Kurt Angle Believes Triple H and Braun Strowman Could Have Had Five-Star Matches

During the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the 2017 WWE Survivor Series.

The main event pitted Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team SmackDown (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.

Angle believes Strowman and Triple H would have made excellent one-on-one opponents.

“I understand him giving me the Pedigree to screw me over and screw me over with the win against Shane [McMahon], that made sense but the thing with Braun Strowman, leaving him hanging there high and dry just made him look like an idiot.

“I say yes, it [a program between Braun Strowman and Triple H] definitely should have [happened],” Kurt continued. “Not that Triple H turned on Braun but I think he disrespected Braun to a certain degree, because he took me out in front of Braun, so that’s a sign of disrespect. I think that if they would have had a program together, it would have been great and I think that Triple H and Braun Strowman would have had some five-star matches.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)