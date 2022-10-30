Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Made Roman Reigns Heel Well Before 2020

On his latest podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed WWE TLC 2017, which took place in 2017.

Angle shared his thoughts on the Shield:

“I mean, these guys had an incredible faction, they had an awesome career, and they actually obviously spawned into singles careers and had incredible careers as well. The Shield was very special, one of the best factions in the history of the business.”

On Roman Reigns in 2017:

“I thought Roman was improving dramatically. I won’t agree that at the beginning of his career he should have been pushed as hard as he was pushed. He was still a little green, but Vince had faith in him and Vince did the right thing because Roman Reigns turned out to be an incredible performer. I mean, Roman Reigns is one of the best workers in the business today. He earned that spot. So even though he didn’t earn it at the beginning, he had to go through that pressure of being the guy that’s pointed out as the top guy, and he worked through it, and he became the top guy. He gained respect from the other wrestlers eventually and that was the most important thing. It’s good to see they figured his character out. They should have turned him heel a long time ago. This is the best stuff he’s doing right now today and being a heel, doing the whole family thing, acknowledged me? It’s really good stuff.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)