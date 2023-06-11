Kurt Angle Calls Charlotte Flair “The Best Wrestler In The World Overall”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “the Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the best women’s wrestlers in the business right now:

“She’s (Mercedes Mone) a good one to pick. That would be my favorite female (outside of WWE). Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she’s the best of all time. I actually think she’s the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do.

I think Charlotte Flair has had more consistent five-star matches than any other person. She is really, really good. But Sasha Banks, Mercedes, she’s awesome too.”

