Kurt Angle Calls Sting “One Of The Greatest Ever”

Kurt Angle did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about WWE’s Gable Steveson but also discussed some other topics including Sting currently working in AEW. Here are the highlights:

Sting:

“He’s one of the greatest ever,” says Angle, who shared that he was shocked to see Sting jump off a balcony during AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view. “He’s also frickin’ crazy. I don’t know what he’s doing or why he’s trying to prove himself all over again. Sting doesn’t have to do those crazy spots. He’s still proving he can do what he does. I’m glad he’s O.K. I love the guy.”

His fans:

“My fans are the greatest in the world; it’s true,” he says. “I love having the show and engaging with them, and I’m so appreciative of their support with everything I do.”