Kurt Angle Calls WWE Star as “the Next Shawn Michaels,” Comments on Jon Moxley

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed WWE TLC 2017 on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

Angle addressed the comparisons that have been drawn between Seth Rollins and Shawn Michaels in terms of their status as all-time great workers:

“It’s not too much of a leap to say that he is the next Shawn Michaels. I believe he will eventually. He’s not there yet because Shawn put in a lot more years, you know, like 30 something years, but he does remind me of Shawn because everybody he wrestles, he has five star matches. When you have that kind of chemistry with everybody, you’re an incredible performer, and I think Seth Rollins is a lot like Shawn Michaels.”

Angle also discussed the transition of Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley:

“I think he’s doing great. I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers. I think he’s solid. He does everything incredibly well. I don’t see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he’s still him. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself. That’s what makes him special because that arrogant, cocky look, is what makes him who he is.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



