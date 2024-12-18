Kurt Angle Clarifies Controversial Vince McMahon “Going To Hell” Comment

During a 2022 interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared candid thoughts on Vince McMahon, reflecting on his experiences working with the longtime WWE Chairman.

Angle said, “He’s f***ing crazy. I mean, you know, sometimes he gives me this look like, like he wants to kick my ass. And, you know, Vince has this way about him, that he just likes to, I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what is about Vince. He’s so complicated, you know, he just does some crazy s*** and to be an owner, a CEO of a company, and to do some of that s*** he does, it’s just like, it’s like, what the f*** man like, you’re the boss, man, you can’t be doing this crazy stuff. And I don’t want to say all the crazy stuff he does, because, you know, some of this stuff is more private, but Vince, Vince is a very special individual, and he’s he’s going to go to hell when he dies. [laughs]”

Twitter/X account @WrestleOps shared the quote from the interview, prompting a response from Kurt Angle, who posted the following message:

“To everyone seeing this, I meant for it to be a joke. I don’t know why wrestle ops or whoever came up with this quote made it look serious. It was a JOKE. I actually complimented Vince on his business mind and incredible work ethic but I guess they decided to leave that out. Of course they did.”