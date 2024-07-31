Kurt Angle Comments On A Possible WWE Return Under The Triple H Regime

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on his podcast that he might accept an offer from Triple H to make a non-wrestling WWE comeback after previously declining it.

“I’m happy doing what I’m doing. But would I consider managing? Yeah, it would have to be the right thing. It would have to be the right deal, the right program. Not only that, but the money has to be right.

I will tell you this, I feel a little badly about doing this, but a few years ago, WWE wanted me to manage Matt Riddle. I was into it. I was like, okay, we could have some great vignettes. I think we would have had great chemistry, but it didn’t happen unfortunately because they didn’t offer me the right amount of money. The money they offered me was really not good. Not to say anything bad about the company, but it was like okay, that was kind of a kick to the nuts kind of an offer [laughs].”

