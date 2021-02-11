Kurt Angle Comments On Lars Sullivan’s Last WWE Run

During his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle commented on Lars Sullivan’s WWE run:

“It would have been great; I wouldn’t have been upset if Lars Sullivan worked out. But, you know, Vince loved his look. Loved his strength and explosiveness. I just think that he wasn’t as experienced as he could have been to start out. I think he needed a little bit more training, and he was still learning. He was very, very basic in, you know, but he had an incredible look, and I think Vince was drawn to that. So, you know, I had to put Lars over. It was just another one of those things that I did before I made my way out of the company as a wrestler.”

(quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)