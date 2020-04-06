Kurt Angle Comments On Drew McIntyre and WWE WrestleMania 36

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In an interview with SI.com, Kurt Angle commented on Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Title:

“We finally have somebody new in the main event, and that’s Drew McIntyre. He is the breath of fresh air for WWE. Now you don’t need to continuously keep going back to Roman, Cena, and Brock. Drew is the new guy, and he needs to excel this year.”

