Kurt Angle Comments On Drew McIntyre and WWE WrestleMania 36

In an interview with SI.com, Kurt Angle commented on Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Title:
“We finally have somebody new in the main event, and that’s Drew McIntyre. He is the breath of fresh air for WWE. Now you don’t need to continuously keep going back to Roman, Cena, and Brock. Drew is the new guy, and he needs to excel this year.”
Congratulations to the wwe superstars, referees, writers, producers, directors, and everyone that contributed to Wrestlemania 36. It was very entertainingI And thanks to the WWE Universe for tuning in. Hope everyone enjoyed it. #itstrue
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 6, 2020