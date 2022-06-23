Kurt Angle Comments on Ric Flair Returning for One More Match

Kurt Angle talked about Ric Flair’s return to in-ring action in an interview with the wrestling podcast Two Man Power Trip.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 31. It is said to be Rock N’ Roll Express, a mystery partner, and FTR & Flair.

“I think it’s awesome. I think that if he’s going to do it, I’m not sure who’s going to wrestle. I was told possibly Ricky Morton, or maybe even Jay Lethal, but I think Ric needs to go with a younger wrestler, somebody that can carry him a little bit better. If he goes with an older wrestler, it’s going to look a little bit like two old men wrestling. I think that Ric needs a younger talent if he wants to have a great match.”