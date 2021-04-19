Kurt Angle Comments On Samoa Joe Being Released From WWE

During his latest podcast, Kurt Angle commented on his favorite people to work with in TNA/Impact Wrestling. Angle brought up Samoa Joe and discussed Joe’s departure from WWE…

“Without a doubt, him or AJ Styles. Samoa Joe was a lot more physical. We had a more physical type of match. AJ was more athletic. Joe was a very intense individual and I’m surprised they released him. Especially with Bobby Lashley right now, they need some guys to go up against Bobby and I thought Samoa Joe would be a great person to represent that spot, but unfortunately, they did let him go and I’m not sure why.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)