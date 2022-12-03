Kurt Angle Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Big Title Match and More Set

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to SmackDown for a birthday celebration.

On December 9, Angle will turn 54 years old. Angle will appear on SmackDown Live that night from the PPG Paints Arena in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

Next Friday, The Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

On this week’s SmackDown, Sheamus and McIntyre faced off against The Usos after Sheamus attacked them with a shillelagh and left them laying backstage. As previously stated, The Usos will face Elias and Matt Riddle on Monday’s RAW.

For next week’s SmackDown, WWE has also announced Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi.

For weeks, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have been feuding with Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Baszler defeated Emma in singles action on tonight’s SmackDown. Baszler attacked Emma after the game until Shotzi saved her. Baszler ended up fighting them both until Rodriguez saved them both and the three ordered Baszler to retreat. Rousey was off tonight, according to the commentary, because she was doing PR work.