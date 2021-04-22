Kurt Angle Confirms That WWE Had Offered Him A New Role In The Company

During his latest podcast, Kurt Angle commented on how Triple H offered him a job to do training sessions at the WWE Performance Center:

“Well, I would consider doing it. It’s something that I enjoy doing. You know, Triple H offered me a job I believe too, you know, train wrestlers. He wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it, but you know, maybe in the future, there might be some possibility. I like training people. I just don’t have a lot of time right now to do it. Believe it or not, even including in this pandemic, but I’m good at training people. I’m good at teaching people stuff.”

Angle recently noted in an interview that he wants to stay loyal to WWE and doesn’t plan on going to AEW.