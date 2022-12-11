Kurt Angle Credits WWE Star for Giving Him the Confidence to Keep Wrestling

Despite several significant injuries, Kurt Angle was able to compete throughout his career. At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, he faced off against Baron Corbin in his farewell match.

Angle recently credited Bobby Lashley with giving him the courage to wrestle for a few more years after he thought his career was coming to an end.

Angle told Sportskeeda Wrestling that their TNA World Championship match in 2015 “gave me the confidence to realize I wasn’t done wrestling.”

He said, “This was late in my career, this was when I was 47, 48 … I was getting older and I was worried about losing a step,” Angle said. “I had this incredible match for the world championship with Bobby Lashley and it built my confidence to continue on, and that’s when I made my return to the WWE.”

You can check out the interview below: