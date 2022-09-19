Kurt Angle Dealing With Memory Issues

The WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on his podcast that he is beginning to experience memory problems as a result of the concussions he sustained while competing in the ring:

“I would say I probably had four concussions that I know of. major. One was a slight concussion that wasn’t too bad. The other three were pretty bad. But, you know, even to this day, I’m starting to not remember things, you know, and I’m only in my early 50s. But, I’ve gotten a little damage to my brain, there’s no doubt about it. You know, my memory is not that great anymore. I really have to think hard about remembering the past.”

The events leading up to WWE Unforgiven 2000 were the primary focus of this week’s episode, which primarily covered those events. Angle explains why he thinks he won the WWF Championship at No Mercy in 2000:

“They kept that quiet until after I wrestled Triple H (at SummerSlam). I believe they told me two weeks prior to No Mercy, which would have been two weeks after the match I had with Triple H, but I was surprised. I mean, literally, I wasn’t winning any matches in five months and all of a sudden, they’re gonna give me the title. What Vince McMahon told me was, it wasn’t just about me elevating myself through the company that year, it was the fact that I came back with a concussion and wrestled at SummerSlam against Triple H and The Rock. Vince really gave me a lot of respect for that. He wanted to repay me for coming back and finishing that match when I shouldn’t have finished it. So he was telling me, like, listen, I have a real player now. I know I can depend on this guy because he literally got a concussion and he still wrestled with it. So I’m going to put the title on this kid because I believe in him.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)