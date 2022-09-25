Kurt Angle Defends His Decision to Talk About Chris Benoit During His Podcast

Kurt Angle discussed his WWE Unforgiven PPV match against Chris Benoit on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.” Angle explained his decision to speak about Benoit.

Angle said, “Oh, by the way. I did want to say this. I know that people don’t really care about me talking about Chris Benoit, but I’m not doing it for Chris Benoit. If I erase Chris Benoit, I’m going to erase most of my career. And I’m not going to erase myself. So, a lot of people might not agree with me having this show today talking about Chris and everything. I don’t condone what he did outside the ring, but what he did in the ring was phenomenal, and I love the guy for that.”

“Top 2, actually no, number 1. He is definitely number 1. I put him over everybody as far as in the ring wrestling, not overall entertainer, but in the ring, he was the best.”

“Chris was the most intense wrestler I’ve ever been in the ring with, bar none. But I was pretty intense as well, and that’s the one thing that I liked about Chris was that he matched my intensity. I never wrestled another person ever in my life since Chris Benoit that ever matched the intensity he had. That guy was so tough, so strong, so intense, so good. It’s hard to believe that a human being could be that good.”

You can listen to the podcast below: