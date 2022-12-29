Kurt Angle Deletes Reaction to Reference on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle deleted his reaction to a name-drop on Wednesday night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite.

Dynamite witnessed the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed debut their new music video for “RASSLE,” which features shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max Caster referred to Karen Jarrett as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” referring to her previous marriage to Angle. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.”

Angle responded to the line on Twitter following the show.

“When you got to use my name to get heat after 12 years [smile emoji] [thumbs up emoji] #MoveOn,” Angle wrote.

Angle deleted the tweet shortly after it was posted. As of this writing, Caster had not responded to Angle’s deleted tweet.

The Acclaimed’s new music video is embedded below, along with a screenshot of Angle’s deleted tweet: