Kurt Angle Didn’t Like WWE Using Edge/Matt Hardy Real-Life Drama On TV

Kurt Angle wasn’t a fan of the real-life drama between Matt Hardy, Edge and Lita being used as a storyline for WWE television.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” the former Olympic gold medalist and WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend explained why he didn’t like the aforementioned storyline.

“All right. Listen, I was good friends with all of them,” he began. “I didn’t like it.”

Angle continued, “I felt like it was really uncomfortable to be around this situation, you know, knowing that Matt was Lita’s and Lita was Matt’s, and then, you know, edge came along and kind of took her away. It didn’t sit well with me and I wasn’t gonna be there and, and, and chastise anybody. I kept quiet, but I didn’t agree with it.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.