Kurt Angle Discusses Being Part Of The WWE Roster During The Attitude Era

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with The Takedown on SI.com on a number of topics, including being part of the WWE roster during the Attitude Era.

Angle said, “I was very lucky to get in the business right in the peak of the Attitude Era, it was the best era in wrestling and the crazy thing about back then was everybody was a star, it didn’t matter if you were the opening card match, mid-card match, main event card match, you were a star and your name was held in high regard. Nowadays, you have your handful of stars, and then everybody else is kind of at a lower level. Back then, everybody was the household name, I mean The Godfather, Val Venis and Bob Holly, and then you know, The Undertaker, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, just everybody was widely known throughout the world. If you want to be at the top of the heap, you have to produce, so I knew that when I started.”