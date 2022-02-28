Kurt Angle Discusses Steve Austin Potentially Wrestling Again At WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle talked about the rumored match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com. Here are the highlights:

Austin potentially coming out of retirement:

“I’m surprised and I’m not surprised. I mean, he’s been out for so long. But you know, as long as he’s healthy and he’s able to do it, I’m looking forward to it.”

Owens being a possible opponent for Austin:

“Well, it makes perfect sense, stunner versus stunner. You know, Kevin Owens took the Stone Cold finish. I think that that’s probably the best matchup for Stone Cold at this particular time. Kevin Owens, he can go in that ring. He’s very athletic, especially for his size.”