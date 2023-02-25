Kurt Angle Discusses The Challenges Of Wrestling Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the challenges of working with Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring 2002.

Angle said, “You know what, I will tell you this. Hogan when I wrestled him, he was fairly limited. He was in his mid, late 50s and he wasn’t quite the same, but he was still pretty good. I mean, he could still go, and he never complained when I hit him with German suplexes. Of course, I didn’t do as many Germans on Hogan as I would with Chris Benoit, or Rey Mysterio. But you know, Hogan was pretty cool about that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)