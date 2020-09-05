Kurt Angle Discusses WWE ThunderDome and Talks About His Best Run

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle took part in a Q&A session on his Facebook page. Here are the highlights:

What was the most satisfying point of your career

“2003-2006. I was on. The best in the world. If I didn’t break my neck on 4 different occasions during that time, I would have had an even better run.”

What is you opinion of the Thunderdome? Do you believe it is having a positive impact?

“I think it is. I don’t think it will continue in that direction forever. Pro wrestling is a spectator sport. You need fans present. But, it is definitely helping right now without the fans.”