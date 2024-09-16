Kurt Angle Discuusses Possibly Working With Chad Gable And American Made

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took part in a K&S WrestleFest Virtual Signing, where he talked about a number of topics including possibly working with WWE star Chad Gable and his American Made faction as well as how the company once offered him to manage Matt Riddle, but the offer just wasn’t worth it.

Angle said, “I think Chad and his gang that he has right now, that would be a great idea. But, you know, I got approached by the WWE when Matt Riddle started. They wanted me to manage him, but the offer just wasn’t worth it, unfortunately. I love the business, but you also have to be a businessman, and you have to make the right decisions for your family.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)