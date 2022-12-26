Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thought TNA/Impact Wrestling Was “Wasting Money”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his time with TNA/Impact Wrestling during the Hulk Hogan era on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show:

“I felt like the new guys coming in, these big stars came in, Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and not that any of them I had a problem with, I didn’t have a problem with any of ’em, but I think they got together, especially Hogan and Bischoff, and decided that it was time to make the young guys. There were times where I wasn’t even booked on the show. I didn’t even have a pre-tape, or a promo, or any match. I was not even on the show, and when I did I was losing quite a bit. I didn’t mind putting younger guys over but I think TNA was wasting money by not giving me more wins.”

