Kurt Angle Gives High Praises To Maria Kanellis

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his The Kurt Angle Show podcast where he talked about how former WWE Superstar and current AEW/ROH Star Maria Kanellis was great at what she did as well as how she could play a lot of different emotions.

Angle said, “Maria is great. She was great at what she did. You know, right there, she played the dope. Yeah. She knows how to do that. She can be intelligent. She can be smart. She could be just a lot of different emotions. She’s real; she’s really good at what she does. And I like her at the interview position.”

You can check out Angle’s complete podcast in the video below.