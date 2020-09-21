Kurt Angle Hypes His Appearance On Broken Skull Sessions

Kurt Angle will be appearing on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network this Sunday.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter today to hype the appearance by writing the following:

“Coming this Sunday (immediately after Clash of Champions PPV), @steveaustinBSR and yours truly go back in time to the attitude era on #BrokenSkullSessions. We broke out the guitars and cowboy hats. Come join us for some hilarious stories and some fine music. #itstrue #yipeekiyaa.”