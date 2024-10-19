Kurt Angle: ‘I Loved Pissing The Fans Off. It Was So Much Fun’

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with Danielle McCartan of WFAN on a number of topics, including Vince McMahon’s plans for him to be a heel.

Angle said, “He said, ‘Listen, I’m going to turn you into the anti-hero. You’re going to be the biggest heel in the business.’ I said, ‘Vince, it’s not going to happen. These fans, they know I’m an Olympic gold medalist, I’m an American hero. There’s no way you’re going to make me a heel.’ He said, ‘Yes I am, and the way I’m going to do it, is you’re going to preach the three I’s — intensity, integrity, and intelligence, but you’re going to do the opposite. The people are going to think you’re a hypocrite.’ That’s what makes people sad, when you tell them one thing and you’re preaching it, and you’re doing the other.”

On how he enjoys being a heel:

“I loved pissing the fans off. It was so much fun. It was so easy to get them angry — just being me, I thought I’d be likable but fans literally hated my guts.”

You can check out Angle’s comments in the video below.