Kurt Angle In A Lot of Pain Following Double Knee Surgery, Latest Update

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is now recovering from double knee surgery that he underwent on Tuesday.

Angle had both of his knees replaced earlier this week, as PWMania.com previously reported. Angle said he felt good but realized he still had a long way to go and that he was prepared to put in the effort to go back to where he was before. He also acknowledged that “rehab is going to be a bitch,” and expressed gratitude to fans for their support.

Angle disclosed in a recent post that he began physical therapy on Wednesday, only one day after his operation. He went on to say that he wants his knees to be exceptional rather than ordinary.

“So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53. [thumbs up emoji],” he wrote.

In a recent Twitter video, Angle said that he was recovering well but that he was still in a lot of pain. He stated that if he does well in physical therapy, doctors will discharge him from the hospital and allow him to return home. You can see Angle’s latest tweet and video:

So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53.👍 pic.twitter.com/ltQGAAIsMA — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 25, 2022

Angle is the host of the AdFreeShows.com podcast The Kurt Angle Show. He has not appeared in WWE since being released from his contract on April 15, 2020, due to COVID-19 budget cuts, with the exception of a few special appearances. He also has his health and nutrition company.