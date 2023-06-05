Kurt Angle Kisses Undertaker During WWE Overseas Match (Video), Angle Tells Full Story

Kurt Angle once risked his life for some laughs.

How?

By kissing The Undertaker during a WWE match overseas.

On a recent installment of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend reflected on the time he cracked “The Dead Man” up by kissing him during a match.

“I had a great moment with The Undertaker,” Angle began. “It was a very intimate moment. We got done wrestling a match overseas, I believe was in Japan, and I put my hand out to shake Undertaker’s hand. I shook his hand and said, ‘How about a hug?’ He pulls me in for a hug and I grabbed him and kissed him right on the lips.”

Angle continued, “That was my favorite thing I did with Undertaker. He wanted to kill me! Later on that night, we’re on the plane and he just wanted me to know that he was thinking about me. He came over and he put his nose this far away from my nose while I’m sleeping. I woke up and he goes, ‘I just want to tell you that I could get you at any time.’ It’s scary, but he didn’t do anything to me, thank God. But I think, I’m not saying that he enjoyed the kiss, but I think he got a kick out of it. He was laughing.”

Watch the footage of Kurt Angle kissing The Undertaker in the WWE match he is referencing above via the video player embedded below. Also below is the complete episode of the Kurt Angle Show podcast where he reflects on this moment.