Kurt Angle Names AEW Star As One Of His Dream Matches

Kurt Angle recently did an interview with Forbes.com. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was brought up and Angle said the following…

“Oh, gosh, that’s one of my dream matches! Kenny is extremely talented. I saw a match with him in Japan and I thought “wow this guy’s incredible.” He reminds me a lot of AJ Styles. They both have the same style where they can fly and do groundwork equally well.”

Angle also listed his favorite match:

“My favorite match is versus Chris Benoit at the 2003 Royal Rumble for the World Heavyweight Championship, or WWE Championship. Chris was a mirror image of me with his intensity, his technique, and his persona. He stepped it up every time in the ring. We matched each other’s intensity, and it just worked extremely well. We had a lot of submission trade offs, and a lot of false finishes, and the match is really intriguing. After I won, Team Angle came out, we celebrated and I walked out of the ring. The fans stood and gave Chris a standing ovation for 15 minutes, and it was a ppv Vince McMahon let it go, and the fans appreciating Chris showed us how good that match was. Even Triple H came up to me afterwards, I was only in the business three years at the time, and he said, “ you just raised the bar.” I didn’t know how good the match was. I thought it was okay. Now when I watch it I’m like oh my gosh, this thing’s a masterpiece. To have someone like Triple H telling you that you raise the bar, that’s a huge compliment.”