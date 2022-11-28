Kurt Angle Names Bryan Danielson, Bret Hart As “Dream Match Opponents”

If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?

The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro wrestling legend names Bryan Danielson and Bret “The Hitman” Hart as two of his dream match opponents.

On really wanting to face Bryan Danielson: “Oh, yeah. Daniel Bryan, he’s one of my top three wrestlers that I wish I would have been able to face before I retired. You know, Bret Hart is one of them. Daniel Bryan’s the other.”

On how Danielson was right behind Bret Hart: “[As for another dream opponent], I’m leaving it open because there are so many other great talents. He’s actually my top two. He’s actually the second person behind Bret Hart that I always wanted to wrestle, but never could.”

Check out the complete episode of The Kurt Angle Show by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.