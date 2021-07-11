Kurt Angle Names Female WWE Star That He Would Put Over In The Ring

During a recent edition of his podcast, Kurt Angle talked about the female wrestlers of the Attitude Era…

“Jackie, Trish and Lita, they spearheaded women’s wrestling. They were the very start of women’s wrestling and they did an amazing job.”

“I worked with Chyna and I actually loved it. She was great, she was basic and very effective. I really enjoyed working with her. Women now, they’re actually just as good, if not better than the guys. Back then they were treated as sex objects and they would have bikini matches, wet t-shirt contests.”

Angle also commented on if he would put over a female wrestler in the ring…

“Yes, I would, especially someone like Chyna or even Charlotte Flair. She’s got so much success, you could pin her up against any male today. She’s somebody that I would probably do a job for. Ric was a great athlete but not nearly as athletic as Charlotte. She is incredible, especially for her height. She’s not a stocky girl, she’s pretty tall.”