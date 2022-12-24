Kurt Angle Names Which Wrestlers He Thinks Could Carry Him To Good WrestleMania Retirement Match

Who could carry Kurt Angle to one more final match in WWE?

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this on the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On thinking Ricochet or AJ Styles could give him a solid final WrestleMania match: “Oh, man. Well, I’m not that stupid. So I’m going to make sure it’s a young guy because I’m a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him. One of the bigger guys, Braun Strowman.”

On Braun Strowman: “I would love to wrestle Braun He is so athletic for his size. He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar with his athleticism. He’s not as athletic as Brock, he’s pretty close. But those guys I think would carry me pretty well through that match.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.