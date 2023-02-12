Kurt Angle Offers His Predictions for Two Top WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on the top two matches at WrestleMania 39 – Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Rhea Ripley.

Rhodes and Ripley won the men’s and women’s Rumble matches, respectively, at last month’s Royal Rumble, and both have announced their WrestleMania matches.

Angle said:

“Without a doubt, I think those matches are going to be really, really good. You know, Cody Rhodes. I’m expecting him to win this thing. I think it’s his time and Rhea Ripley, I wouldn’t doubt if she won it, too. She’s been up and coming. She’s been pretty strong lately. So, you never know.”

If Angle’s prediction comes true, the Men’s and Women’s Rumble match winners will have won the championship for the third consecutive year, following 2019 (Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch) and 2020 (Drew McIntyre & Charlotte Flair).

You can check out a clip from the podcast below: