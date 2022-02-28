Kurt Angle On Being In The “Best Shape” of His Life and Possibly Wrestling Again

A recent Instagram photo of Kurt Angle with his shirt off has gained attention from wrestling fans. During his podcast, Angle commented on getting himself back into top shape:

“I gained a lot of weight during this pandemic. I got up to 260 and I got my butt down to 210 pounds, so I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in even before the Olympics as far as looks, not on a conditioning level or a strength level. As far as how I look, this is the best I’ve ever looked and I’m really happy with my progress. Being out of wrestling the past few years, especially during the pandemic, I had a lot of physical problems. A lot of problems I had from not doing anything, not working out as much as I did, sitting all the time, nothing to do, being stuck at home. I started to have a lot of back pain and knee pain and it got to the point where I was like I probably won’t wrestle again.

I started training hard again to get my body back in shape and, not that I’m planning on wrestling, but I want to keep the option open. I’ve been training a lot of physical therapy training, working on my smaller muscles, my core, everything like that. I lost a lot during this pandemic, I couldn’t even walk in a straight line, my balance was off, my strength was off and I was going through a really difficult time. I went through a lot of depression too. With all of that, I’m trying to work myself into pretty good shape. I don’t expect myself to be what I used to be 10 years ago. But I would take 5 years ago over anything. If I’m able to feel as good as I did five years ago, I will probably wrestle. But right now, I don’t plan on it.”

It was recently reported that WWE was looking to bring back Angle for the Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro storyline but the idea was dropped.