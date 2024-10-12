Kurt Angle On If There Is A Difference Between Vince McMahon And The Mr. McMahon Character

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on WFAN to talk about a number of topics, including if there is a difference between Vince McMahon and the Mr. McMahon character he portrays on television.

Angle said, “There’s not much of a difference. Vince is Vince. He’s always showed his true colors, all the time. I took a quick liking to Vince. I liked him, and he became somewhat of a father figure for me. The thing is, what blows my mind, I always spent so much time with him, but I never saw him do any of the things he’s accused of. I spent a lot of time with him. I was on his private jet with him. I was in the meetings with him. We were working together all day long and we would stay at the same hotel. I spent a super amount of time with Vince and I never saw him do anything like that. For me, I was just as surprised as any other fan. He was on his phone quite a bit. I know he sent a lot of text messages and stuff. I understand that and understand why I missed that. I know a lot of communication with people was by text. He was always on his phone. I didn’t know what it was for.“