Kurt Angle On Turning Down Smackdown Manager Role, His Nutrition Business, & More

As noted before, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with CBR and revealed that he turned down an offer to be Matt Riddle’s new manager on the SmackDown brand.

“His whole bro gimmick thing works really well. And he’s going to do extremely well. WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn’t the right time,” Angle said.

Angle did not elaborate on why he turned the offer down, but he just spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he’s too busy with his Physically Fit Nutrition business. Angle was released from his WWE Producer job back in mid-April due to the COVID-19 cuts.

“WWE offered me a job to manage Matt Riddle,” Angle told SI. “Unfortunately, I turned it down. I just have so much going with my business, Physically Fit Nutrition, and I need to make sure it succeeds before I do anything else.”

Angle didn’t rule out a return to the ring and said he likely was going to wrestle Riddle after managing him.

“I’m almost 100% I won’t wrestle again, but if I did, that’s the direction I would have went,” Angle said. “I imagine WWE was going to go with me managing Riddle and then, eventually, probably a match between the two of us.”

Angle talked more about a possible WWE ring return and said right now he’s unable to, but he would be open to a program if the circumstances were right.

“Right now, I can’t,” Angle said of a ring return. “Could my mind be changed? Yes, for two reasons. I’m working on my business, and I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on my body, trying to get myself back to where I’m able to live a healthy lifestyle. I’d been so banged up—my neck, my back, and my neck—but I’m making improvements. If I get to the point where I feel I can do it, then I’ll probably do it. But right now, I have to focus on my body.”

Regarding his WWE release in mid-April, Angle called it a blessing in disguise as it allows him to focus solely on his Physically Fit Nutrition brand.

“It was almost a blessing in disguise that WWE released me,” Angle said. “The business started picking up orders, and we’re at a point where I really need to be here. We have chicken snacks called Chxn Snx, and they will be a number one seller. This will not only be available on Amazon, but also in convenience stores, health food stores, groceries, and bulk stores like Costco and Sam’s Club.”