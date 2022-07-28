Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon: “He Made Very Few Mistakes From a Business Standpoint”

Kurt Angle recently spoke with FoxNews.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Angle commented on the news that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE:

“I’m sad because Vince was the Achilles heel of WWE. He’s what made it roll, he’s what made it happen. If it weren’t for Vince, the WWE would not exist. I’m not saying he’s perfect. He didn’t do everything perfectly. He made very few mistakes from a business standpoint.”

Angle also talked about how Vince helped develop his heel character:

“He thought it was perfect for me to be an Olympic gold medalist. He wanted me to be this clean-cut Olympian that preached the three I’s and motivated fans. And actually, he knew it would backfire. He was pretending to push me as a baby face knowing that the fans would crap all over me because I was so clean cut, it was like, give me a break, this guy can’t be that good. It worked extremely well and it turned me heel. Even though I would preach the three I’s, I would still cheat and win. That also gave me a lot of heat.”