Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon: “I Personally Don’t Think He’s Fully Retired”

Kurt Angle recently appeared on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Angle discussed the retirement of Vince McMahon:

“I personally don’t think he has fully retired. You know Vince, he’s gonna be behind the scenes. Vince is not letting go of that company, he will not let it go until his hands are dead cold and they pry it out of his cold dead hands. He’s not letting go of that company until he dies, and that’s just it.”

“I’m not trying to cause any problems for WWE or for Vince McMahon, because I love Vince to death. But there is no way that he is going to let it go. He already set up Stephanie being in charge and Triple H being in charge of Talent Relations. He got everyone in the right positions so that he could continue to run the show. So I’m not trying to tell everyone ‘Hey world, Vince McMahon is still involved.’ He might not be, but I think he is. He’s on the phone ‘Stephanie. Call this, call that.’”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to ITRWrestling.com for transcription)