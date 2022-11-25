Kurt Angle on WWE 5 Years Ago: “There Weren’t a Lot of Really Entertaining Wrestlers Out There”

On the latest episode of the “Kurt Angle Show” podcast, Angle reflected on the WWE five years ago, when he made his comeback at TLC and played a significant part in the Survivor Series pay-per-view by joining Team RAW.

Angle stated that there were not many entertaining characters in WWE in 2017:

“Honestly, I’m not gonna lie to you. You know, at this particular time, there weren’t a lot of really entertaining wrestlers out there, I’m just saying compared to the Attitude Era. I had fun with The Rock and Stone Cold and Chris Jericho and Eddie Guerrero. You know, at this point in time, there wasn’t a lot of comedy. There wasn’t a lot of funny stuff going on, and you know, that’s what I really enjoyed doing and for the most part, there wasn’t anybody there that was really portraying that type of character.”

Braun Strowman’s return to the WWE was praised by Angle:

“Braun is a very valuable asset. He should have never left WWE. It should have never happened. The guy knows how to wrestle. He knows how to talk. He looks great. He’s a 350 pound monster. You don’t let a guy like that go. I don’t know how or why that happened. Maybe it was for money reasons. I don’t know. But Braun Strowman is back in the right place. He needs to be in WWE. That’s where he deserves to be. I really enjoyed being around Braun. He was such a good guy. He had a great sense of humor and he was a lot of fun to be around. I really liked him.”

On the differences between Samoa Joe’s work in WWE and his work in TNA:

“He took a lot of chances in TNA. He did some crazy ass spots, diving outside the ring, all these different flips and stuff that he was doing in the X-Division matches, but he smartened up. He started saving his body and not doing as many high risk moves. I have to give him a lot of credit for that because he could have continued to do that. His career would have been a lot shorter, but, you know, he smartened up and realized longevity is more important than doing all these crazy things.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)