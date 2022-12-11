Kurt Angle Opens Up About His Alcohol Issues

Kurt Angle left the WWE in 2006 after his relationship with Vince McMahon deteriorated due to his ongoing battle with painkiller addiction. After joining TNA, he was arrested for DUI in 2007.

Angle admitted on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show that he was unaware of his drinking problems until he was forced to enter rehab in 2013. He’d been arrested for DUI four times before, but he still managed to do this.

“I was having a tough time. I was making horrible decision. Irresponsible decisions. Getting four DUIs in five years was just ridiculous. When you’re doing that, you know you have a problem. I didn’t want to admit it until I ended up going to rehab in 2013. It took me awhile to come to my gripes, but eventually I did.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: