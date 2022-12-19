Kurt Angle Provides Update on His Health From a Hospital Bed

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given an update on his health in a new post on social media.

Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed and used hashtags related to ‘body maintenance’ and being ‘pain-free’ after having injections in his back. You can check it out below:

To celebrate his birthday, the WWE Hall of Famer appeared on a recent episode of SmackDown, where he recreated his iconic Milk truck segment from the Attitude Era.

Angle wrestled for WWE on a part-time basis through 2019 and 2020, in addition to his tenure as RAW General Manager. Angle announced his retirement from professional wrestling after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

He worked as a backstage producer for WWE until 2020, when he was let go due to budget cuts.