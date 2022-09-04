Kurt Angle Reacts to His WWE RAW Return, Talks Triple H in Creative Control & More

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reflected on his appearance on this past Monday’s edition of WWE RAW during the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Here are the highlights:

On preparing for his appearance:

“They had a limo pick me up at my house which was really cool to take me down there to the event. We immediately went to rehearsal. Triple H was the head of rehearsals. He was telling me what to do, how to do it, and what to say. There were also other producers. (Rockstar) Spud was also one of the producers. The writer was Ryan Ward, and I thought he did a great job.”

On seeing Triple H:

“I haven’t seen him in so long, and to see him in his new position, he’s doing really well with it. It’s very comfortable. He hired a big team underneath him to take care of everything that he needs taken care of, kind of like the way Vince did it because Vince ran everything, but he had people reporting to him. Triple H had to set up his own team the same way Vince did who he was comfortable with. Obviously, he hired Road Dog, part of D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels took a step up in the company, so you know, he’s got his boys there, and I think that’s great because they all have great chemistry together.”

Reconnecting with Edge and Rey Mysterio for a backstage segment:

“Seeing Edge and Rey, especially those two, I mean guys that I was in the company with back in 2000, 2005, it was a lot of fun to reminisce about the past and what we were doing that night. I did a really cool funny pre-tape with Edge and Rey Mysterio where Edge got me again with the poster boards on the back that said, ‘You still suck.’ It was a lot of fun. You know, we reenacted that from 2002, 20 years later. It was actually Edge’s idea and it was a great idea.”

Why Vince McMahon would not allow Angle to accept a role in the movie, Pearl Harbor:

“It was a blockbuster movie. I was one of the leading roles. They wanted me and WWE said no. It was Pearl Harbor. It was a guy that was the hero that died at the end. I didn’t see the movie, but I was told who it was gonna be. Unfortunately, they said no, and the reason, and I totally get it, Rock just left and Vince was putting everybody on lockdown. He wasn’t going to lose another wrestler to Hollywood. So for the next several years, five or six years, nobody was allowed to do anything after Rock left. So it was very difficult to get any type of movies because WWE was controlling you and you had to do what they told you to do. But eventually, thank God, you know, it loosened up and then John Cena and Edge started getting movie roles, Batista, and everything started opening up.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)