Kurt Angle Reacts To The Fan Backlash Towards Gable Steveson In WWE So Far

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the fan backlash towards Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in WWE so far…

“Well I feel badly for him, because he’s been compared to me at this point in time. And he hasn’t even barely started. He just started right now. So I don’t know how his future is going to be. I know he’s talented, really athletic. I’m not sure how he is as far as entertainment-wise. But as far in the ring, I heard he’s really good. But no, I don’t think comparing him to me is a fair assessment to compare him to me right now. I think down the line, you can do that.

“But I heard — this is crazy, but people have been coming to me and telling me, ‘Hey, he wrestled Baron Corbin in NXT, and the fans were booing the heck out of him. And then he pulled his straps down, and the fans were even more pissed.’ And you know what? That is something that the WWE is actually doing. They understand, they want to make him a heel, so they will have him copy and mimic me. This is what I believe. I think they’re going to have him copy and mimic me so he can piss the fans off so that he starts as a heel, because it’s easier to be a heel starting than it is to be a babyface. They’re ones that actually told him to do this stuff. I really believe that, and I think the WWE is brilliant for doing it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: