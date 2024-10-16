Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on Notsam Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including how he was fined $8,000 for breaking character in a backstage segment.

Angle said, “Vince said, ‘Hey, we’re going to do these pre-tapes, but last week was a disaster because you guys kept breaking characters. You guys kept laughing. So, this week, if you break character, you get fined $2,000.’ So, I got fined $8,000 because I broke character four different times. I started getting serious. I was like, ‘I can’t do that anymore, I’m going to lose all my money.’ So, I wouldn’t break character anymore, I don’t know how I was able to do it.”

On winning the World Title quickly upon his debut:

“The reason why Vince [McMahon] went with me to win the world championship is because when I was at SummerSlam, I had a triple threat with The Rock and Triple H, and I got a concussion during that match. I got wheeled away, but I came back and I finished it, and Vince was like ‘this guy’s reliable, I’m going to put the title on him.’ So it was like, thank you Kurt for doing what you did.”

You can check out Angle’s comments in the video below.