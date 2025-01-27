Kurt Angle Recalls Legitimate Backstage Fight With Eddie Guerrero

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, where he talked about a number of topics including a legitimate backstage fight he got into with the late great Eddie Guerrero while in the company.

Angle said, “I was a part of a faction at this point in time with Luther Reigns and Mark Jindrak. We had to get heat on Eddie and Chavo that night. It was at the end of the show and I never touched Eddie. I only grabbed ahold of Chavo and I got heat on him. The other two got heat on Eddie. When we came backstage, Eddie was pissed. He’s like ‘What the f***. You guys were shooting on me, beating me up for real.’ I’m like ‘Eddie, I didn’t touch you.’ He said, ‘Yes you did.’ He pushed me and I said ‘Eddie, don’t do it again.’ He pushed me again, so I pushed him back and he went to double leg attack me. I sprawled on him. I got him a front headlock and I started choking him out.”

On getting angry at Big Show after being yanked off of Guerrero:

“I was so pissed at Big Show because I got like little guy syndrome. I couldn’t believe how quickly he picked me up like I was nothing and carried me over. I was like ‘Holy s***, Big Show, don’t ever do that to me again,’ so we had a little bit of an altercation.”

On his relationship with Eddie Guerrero:

“We had this love-hate relationship that went up and down, up and down, but I truly loved Eddie Guerrero. He was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I have so much respect for him.”

