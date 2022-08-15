Kurt Angle Recalls Signs Eddie Guerrero Had Health Issues Prior to His Death

On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show on AddFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle reflected on Eddie Guerrero’s health issues prior to his passing in 2005. On a SmackDown episode, Angle and Guerrero competed in a lumberjack match that resulted in a no contest. Angle said:

“That’s when I first realized that there was something wrong with Eddie. You know, there were days when he couldn’t move. He would be backstage with the winter jacket on, with the hat on, he was walking around like an old man. Some days he was energetic like ‘Hey I’m Eddie Guerrero! Let’s have fun!’ Some days he wasn’t, and it had to be his heart. There was something going on with Eddie and nobody knew, Eddie didn’t even know.

But that Lumberjack match, that was a big sign that there was something seriously wrong with Eddie. He could not go, I couldn’t get him to go. He was holding onto the ropes like ‘Don’t touch me. Don’t touch me.’ I’m like ‘I have to Eddie, this is a wrestling match. I have to do the next spot.’ He was like ‘I don’t want to, I don’t want to.’ This is Eddie Guerrero, the greatest wrestler of all time, and he can’t finish a match, it was crazy.

You can’t blame it on the WWE, Eddie knew that there was something wrong with himself and he just didn’t want to find out, I think. I mean I’m not saying that Eddie wanted to die on purpose, I’m saying that Eddie just didn’t want to take the extra time to find out if something was wrong with him, and he should have. He would have been alive today if he had done that, and I think a lot of us should have spoken up.”