Kurt Angle Recalls Telling Jeff Hardy To “Tone It Down” During His Impact Wrestling Run

Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Jeff Hardy during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The WWE Hall Of Famer was asked if he ever told Hardy to tone down his ring style while in TNA Wrestling.

“I told him he needs to tone it down. I told him that at house shows and some of the TVs, don’t use all your stuff. Save it for the Pay-Per-Views and the big TVs, the important TVs, because you only have one body, and if you bang it up too much, you’re not going to be able to perform anymore,” Angle said.

“If you want to have a nice long career, you need to save yourself and make sure you only do the spots that you do in the most important matches, the Pay-Per-View matches and the important TV matches. The other stuff, you can just wrestle and have fun, and participate with the fans and include them in the match. Just enjoy yourself without doing anything crazy. Jeff always did crazy stuff. He never let his fans down even at house shows. He was doing the Swanton from the top rope. He was diving over the top rope outside of the ring. He always put his body in jeopardy no matter what kind of show it was.”