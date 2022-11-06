Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Yelling at Him About the Top Rope Moonsault

During a recent episode of his show, “The Kurt Angle Show,” Kurt Angle took a look back at some of the times when he had a heated exchange with Vince McMahon.

During his time in WWE, Angle got in some hot water because of his moonsault. The former WWE Champion gained notoriety for his ability to perform the move while standing on top of steel cages.

“I got yelled at a couple of times when I first started doing the Moonsault off the top rope. Vince was like, ‘Listen, you’re not a small guy, you’re a big guy,’ and I said, ‘Vince, but I can do it, that’s actually impressive.’ He said, ‘Yeah, you’re right, but don’t use it a lot, just every once in a while,’ and he was right.”

“It’s supposed to be the Lucha guys that do this and you’ve got a fricking 300-pound monster [Jacob Fatu] doing it. It ruins the whole psychology of wrestling. But not in a bad way, in a good way, because it’s so impressive that he’s so big that he can do that.”

